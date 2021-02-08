Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ichor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.15 per share for the year.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $961.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $9,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ichor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

