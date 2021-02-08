ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.63

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 33725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
