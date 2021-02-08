ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.63

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 33725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 125.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 6,039,016 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $58,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,340,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc raised its position in ICICI Bank by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 3,302,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

