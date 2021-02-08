iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.50

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 10149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

