Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 442093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$27.79 million and a PE ratio of 34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,090.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

