Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $64.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00183181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00064914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00231160 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

