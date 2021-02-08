Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6,232.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.