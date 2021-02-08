Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 9.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 40,524,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 65,644,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

