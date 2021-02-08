Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 9.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 40,524,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 65,644,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.