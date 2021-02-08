IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.02

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 3260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,586. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

