Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) rose 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 8,486,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 3,660,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

