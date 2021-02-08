IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.10.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.