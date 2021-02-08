IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IEX opened at $192.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.10.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.