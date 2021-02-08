IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $5,815,795.96 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.76. 427,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,733. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

