Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IDRSF stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

