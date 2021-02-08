iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23). 18,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 66,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £616.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. This represents a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

