Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 5,261 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,800. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $265.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

