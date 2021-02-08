Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,926,700 VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,926,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,272,000. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 12.97% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,813. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

