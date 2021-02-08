Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3,591.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

CMG traded down $8.45 on Monday, reaching $1,498.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,383. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,553.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,303.01. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

