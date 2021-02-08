Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.25. 132,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,413. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

