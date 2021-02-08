Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.38. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

