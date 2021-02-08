Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $614.78. 5,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

