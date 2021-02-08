Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 135,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,579. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.