Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 537.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 693,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $221.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.