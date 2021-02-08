Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $167,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.57. The company had a trading volume of 510,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $332.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

