Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. 214,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

