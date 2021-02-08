Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,386 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of PagerDuty worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,762 shares of company stock valued at $31,539,586. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.