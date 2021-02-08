Ieq Capital LLC Invests $19.09 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.