Ieq Capital LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,196. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.94 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

