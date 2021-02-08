Ieq Capital LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

