Ieq Capital LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 39,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,867. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

