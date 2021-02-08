Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $13.67 Million Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 777,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,859.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

