Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $25,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $12,058,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $9,963,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,832,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.50. 10,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,708. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

