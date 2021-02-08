Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,575,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,000. Vale comprises approximately 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 190,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 425,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 540,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

