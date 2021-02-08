Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 20,730 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after buying an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,041. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.