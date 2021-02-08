Ieq Capital LLC Sells 12,138 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Square by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $18.23 on Monday, hitting $258.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,469,645 shares of company stock valued at $313,789,206. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

