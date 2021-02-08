Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,121. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,481,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355 over the last quarter.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

