Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 516.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

