Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,655 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

