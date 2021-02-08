IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.75 million and $984.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00176756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

