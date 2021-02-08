Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Up 5.2%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $451.36 and last traded at $451.06. 1,128,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,202,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

