ImageCash Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $33,017.21 and $63,052.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00173179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061340 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

