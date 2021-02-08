IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.