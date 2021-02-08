Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Up 10.2%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.60. 407,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 169,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.