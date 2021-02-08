ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

