Incent Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 110.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Incent has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

