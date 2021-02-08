Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.98 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00049350 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 143.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $16.98 million and $6.32 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.