Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 10.8%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 155,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 209,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

About Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.