Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) (LON:INHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) (LON:INHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 11791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51.

About Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.