Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

IFNNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

