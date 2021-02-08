Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
IFNNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
