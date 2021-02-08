Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 249.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Ingredion worth $58,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

