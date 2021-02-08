Inhibrx, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 15th (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx’s (NASDAQ:INBX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. Inhibrx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $119,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Inhibrx’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $5,608,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.